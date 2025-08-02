Chandigarh MC celebrates Teej amid funds crunch; mayor focuses on revenue boost

Despite grappling with a financial crunch, the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation on Friday organised a scaled-down annual Teej celebration at Rani Laxmi Bai Mahila Bhawan, Sector 38C. Mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla along with fellow councillors and officials during the Teej celebration in Chandigarh on Thursday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

The event focused on community bonding and recognised women sanitation workers who play a vital role in keeping the city clean.

Mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla, who was the chief guest at the event, acknowledged the financial challenges faced by the civic body.

“We are going through a difficult phase financially, but the MC is committed to preserving our cultural traditions. This event was organised with limited resources, and going forward, our priority will be to improve revenue collection so that essential services and activities continue without disruption,” she said.

The celebration featured cultural performances including a Giddha presentation by students from Government School, Sector 53. Residents and MC employees took part in Teej-themed games and dance contests. Handmade goods stalls, swings, and mehndi counters added to the festive charm.

Later, the mayor felicitated women sanitation workers, also known as safaimitras, for their dedicated service.

The mayor applauded their tireless contributions, stating, “Our Safaimitras are the unsung heroes of Chandigarh. Their dedication in maintaining hygiene and public health deserves our deepest respect and gratitude.”

Municipal councillors and Art and Culture Committee chairperson Anju Katyal were also present at the programme.