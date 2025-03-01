Chandigarh MC committee puts off hike in sewerage cess

AAP and Congress councillors once again opposed the agenda to increase sewerage cess on water bills, during the first meeting of the recently formed water supply and sewerage disposal committee of the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) on Friday. Chandigarh MC was earlier planning to raise the sewerage cess back to 30% after it was slashed to 20% last year. (File)

The meeting was held under the leadership of mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla to discuss two key agendas—increase in sewerage cess and the provision of temporary water connections outside Lal Dora areas.

During the meeting, former mayor and BJP councillor Sarbjit Kaur, who also serves as the chairperson of the committee, proposed a 2% annual increase in the sewerage cess to ensure sustainable infrastructure maintenance. However, this was met with strong opposition from councillors of other parties. AAP councillor Prem Lata voiced strong concerns over the financial burden this would place on residents, leading to a heated debate. Subsequently, the committee put off the agenda.

MC was earlier planning to raise the sewerage cess back to 30% after it was slashed to 20% last year. The move, expected to increase water bills for city residents, had sparked furore in the General House meeting on February 17, where opposition councillors from AAP and Congress accused the BJP mayor of pushing an “anti-citizen” tax. The proposal was ultimately deferred after strong resistance.

During the session, opposition councillors had staged a protest, chanting slogans like “Mayor of taxes” and “New mayor brings new taxes”. Even BJP councillors had refrained from supporting the cess hike, leading to political embarrassment for the ruling party.

If implemented, the sewerage cess hike would have had a significant financial impact on residents. Currently, a water bill of ₹2,500 incurs a cess of ₹500 (20% of the bill), making the total ₹3,000. Under the proposed hike, the same bill would rise to ₹3,250 due to a ₹750 cess (30% of the bill). With 1.83 lakh water connections in the city, the MC had projected an additional revenue of ₹11 crore per month from the cess increase.

The committee members present at the meeting included councillors Gurcharanjit Singh, Kanwarjeet Singh, Kuljeet Singh Sandhu, Saurabh Joshi, Prem Lata, Jasbir Singh, Darshana and Satinder Singh Sidhu.

Temporary water connections outside Lal Dora get nod

The committee approved the agenda to allot 2,563 temporary water connections to people living outside Lal Dora and Phirni areas in 22 villages. This decision is expected to generate an annual revenue of ₹3 crore for the cash-strapped MC.

The committee clarified that the water connection provided will be purely temporary and the consumer will not have any ownership rights or claims to the connection, and no permanent entitlement will arise from it.

In case a demolition drive is carried out as per the directions of the Chandigarh administration or any court, the temporary water connection will be disconnected. MC will not be held responsible for any damages or issues caused to the connection due to such disconnection or the demolition process.