Chandigarh MC election: Meet candidates with meagre means but high hopes

Among a number of high-profile and rich candidates fielded by different parties, there are many from humble background who will try their luck as Independents in the upcoming Chandigarh municipal elections.

They might possess meagre means, but have high hopes. Among them is Lata Diyat, a visually challenged candidate who has filed her nomination papers from Ward No. 6. Wife of a gardener, the 46-year-old lives in Bangla Basti, Manimajra. A social worker at the school for blind, she holds an MA (music) degree from Panjab University.

Diyat says Chandigarh’s slip in the Swachh rankings was among the reasons she jumped into the election fray. “Our prime focus should be the environment and adopting a green culture,” she says, adding that she has the support of people in her neighbourhood.

In Ward No. 3, Farmaan Naeem, who is a carpenter, will fight the election. Aged 33, this Bapu Dham Colony resident has studied till Class 10. Naeem claims he never took interest in municipal elections, but the issues faced by him during lockdown prompted him to file the nominations this time.

“At first, no one came to help when we were in quarantine during the pandemic. It was a difficult situation and people needed help. I want to show people a new way so that changes can be made,” he says.

Surinder Kaur, 40, whose husband is a mechanic, is contesting from Ward No. 1. A resident of Khuda Ali Sher village, she says the lack of support shown by the elected representatives during the lockdown prompted her to vie for a seat in the civic body.

“This is the first time that I will take part in an election. People want to be heard, and I want their problems resolved,” says Kaur.

Akhil Bansal, 28, a telecom retailer who lives in the rehabilitation colony at Dhanas, has entered into the fray from Ward No. 15. “The area lacks basic amenities, and I want to address this issue as a representative of the people,” he says.

Aged 22, Akansha, who is contesting from Ward No. 16 on the Bahujan Samaj Party ticket, is among the two youngest candidates in the fray this election. Moved by the poor condition of slum areas in the city, Akansha, a BSc (medical) final-year student at the government college in Sector 11, decided to contest elections.

“I am working for the education of slum children in Sector 25 for some time now. I want to do more for them. Even basic amenities are missing in the city’s slums; people are forced to drink water contaminated by sewage,” says Akansha, who has declared assets worth ₹30,000. “If other candidates have money, I have ideas and sincerity.”