Chandigarh MC elections: AAP alleges horse-trading by BJP

A day after the Chandigarh municipal corporation election results were announced, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is indulging in horse trading.

Also read: Personnel deployed in poll-bound states to be eligible for precaution dose: Govt

No party got a clear majority of 19 seats in the 35-member House, the AAP emerged as the single largest party with 14 seats, the BJP a close second with 12 seats, the Congress with eight seats and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) with one seat. With the Chandigarh MP also having one vote in the House, the incumbent MP being Kirron Kher from the BJP, technically, the party has 13 votes.

Addressing a press conference at the AAP office in Sector 39 on Tuesday, AAP Punjab co-incharge Raghav Chadha said, “The BJP leaders called up and visited three of our 14 councillors. They offered one of them ₹75 lakh, and two others ₹50 lakh each to join their party. The BJP leaders told the councillors that they will fix their meeting with BJP national president JP Nadda and Union home minister Amit Shah.”

“We have decided to install CCTV cameras at each councillor’s house, and have also told them to put all calls on record. So that if the BJP again tries to contact them then we will have evidence,” said Chadha.

When asked why the AAP didn’t contact the police, Chadha said, “We first decided to inform the public. We will go to the police and the Election Commission on this issue.”

On the choice of its mayoral candidate, Chadha said, “Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal will come to Chandigarh before this month-end and meet the newly elected councillors, and decide on the mayor candidate. The AAP will make the new mayor of the Chandigarh MC.”

AAP allegations baseless: BJP

Terming the AAP’s allegations as “lies and baseless”, Chandigarh BJP president Arun Sood said, “The AAP is making these fraudulent claims because it is itself actively trying to buy councillors from other parties. Where is the proof for such frivolous allegations; nowadays, everybody has recording in phones, why doesn’t the AAP release those recordings? An AAP leader said they will have an AAP mayor. How are they so sure when they don’t have the requisite numbers? Is it because they are indulging in horse trading with money they have brought from foreign countries?”

Sood on Monday had said that the BJP would put up its candidate for the mayoral post and appeal to the people to elect its candidate. “We will not align with anybody or pursue other parties’ councillors. We will only appeal to councillors if they want stable and development-oriented governance, they should opt for the BJP candidate.”

Chadha said that the AAP was not in negotiations with any councillor of other parties for the mayoral election.