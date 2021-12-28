Chandigarh MC elections: At AAP office, supporters upbeat after debut victory

There was a celebratory mood at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) office throughout the day, as the party’s candidates won 14 of the 35 seats in the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) House, results of which were announced on Monday. The celebrations started as early as 9.30am, when the party candidates were leading in most of the seats and throughout the day, the rejoicing intensified, as the final results came to the fore.

The chant of “Chandigarh hui hamari, abh Punjab ki baari” (Chandigarh is ours, now it’s Punjab’s turn) by the party leaders and supporters reverberated off the office walls.

Outside city AAP president Prem Garg’s residence in Sector 20, supporters, winning candidates and party leaders rejoiced to the beats of drums and engaged in sloganeering. The party’s senior leaders, Pradeep Chhabra and Chandramukhi Sharma, were also present at Garg’s residence, reviewing the results.

Garg said, “Many of our candidates have defeated senior BJP leaders, including sitting and former mayors. What can be more rewarding for us? Now, it’s time to fulfil our poll promises and act wisely, so that we can keep the win in the Punjab elections and next MC elections in Chandigarh.”

Each winning candidate, wearing yellow turban or outfit, held a road show from their respective houses and counting centre to Garg’s residence, to meet and greet the city president. Even some of the candidates who lost were seen celebrating the party’s result in its debut polls in the city.

The celebrations further got a boost when Raghav Chadha, AAP MLA and the party’s co-incharge of Punjab, reached Chandigarh to congratulate the winning candidates and supporters.

“This victory is just the beginning for us and celebrations will continue when the party sweeps Punjab assembly elections soon. The people are fed up with BJP and Congress’ fake promises and they wanted a change and a party who will work for development and welfare of people,‘’ Chadha said.

