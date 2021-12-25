Chandigarh MC elections: Disparity in facilities available to voters at EWS, urban booths

Voters at rehabilitation colonies complained of inadequate facilities at polling booths set up for the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) elections on Friday, even as necessary facilities were available at those in urban areas.

At the polling booths of Mauli Jagran, which were at the community centre and Government Model High School, there were no wheelchairs or volunteers present.

Paaro Devi, an octogenarian, was seen walking gingerly towards the poll booth, as she was held by two others. As she walked back, she had to sit on the footpath to catch her breath. Krishna Devi, her daughter-in-law, expressed disappointment over non-availability of facilities for the elderly. A few minutes later, a youth was seen holding his grandfather and taking him to cast his vote. He couldn’t even complete his walk till the gate of the government school and sat as he lost his balance.

The scenario was different at urban sectors, where every facility was provided. At the polling stations in Sector 36, wheelchairs were provided as required and priority was given to elderly. There were similar arrangements at Government Girls Model Senior Secondary School in Sector 18.

