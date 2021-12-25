Chandigarh MC elections: Residents of newly-included villages vote for change

Residents of newly-included villages under the jurisdiction of the municipal corporation (MC), voted for the first time in civic body election on Friday, with the hope to get basic amenities at par with the rest of Chandigarh.

The 13 villages — Behlana, Raipur Khurd, Raipur Kalan, Makhan Majra, Daria, Mauli Jagran, Kishangarh, Kaimbwala, Khuda Ali Sher, Khuda Jassu, Khuda Lahora, Sarangpur and Dhanas — were taken over by the civic body in December 2018, after which the number of wards in MC were increased from 26 to 35 by the UT administration, solely to incorporate the,.

Unlike urban polling station, long queues were seen since morning and “change” remained the driving force for the people to come out in large numbers. There are 22 villages, including these 13 villages, that fall within MC limits now and have about 1.24 lakh voters. Though not openly, but residents of these villages said that they have the year-long farmer protests in mind.

“Nothing much seemed to change ever since we were included under MC, but I am hopeful that we may get some respite from the choked drains that overflow on the narrows lanes of the village,” said Satnam Singh, a resident of Sarangpur village.

Dhanas resident Jitender Kumar, said, “Cattle dung is dumped all over the village, and we talk of improving Swacchata rankings. I am hoping to get respite from this.”

Raj Kumar of Behlana, “I voted for resolution of issues like low water pressure and poor condition of roads. At the same time, the images of protesting framers are still very fresh.”

Deepak of Daria, said, “As one walk into the village, the first thing they notice is heaps of garbage all over and poor sanitation. This weighed on my mind.”

