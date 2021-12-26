Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh MC elections: Sec 33-B RWA complains of poor facilities at polling station
chandigarh news

Chandigarh MC elections: Sec 33-B RWA complains of poor facilities at polling station

A day after the municipal corporation (MC) elections, the Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA) of Sector 33-B has written to the chief electoral officer, highlighting the poor facilities for senior citizens at the polling station at Government Model Senior Secondary School in Sector 33-D
The residents have written to the chief electoral officer, stating that there was no proper wheelchair at the polling booth of Government Model Senior Secondary School in Sector 33-D during the Chandigarh MC elections. (HT Photo)
Published on Dec 26, 2021 02:23 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A day after the municipal corporation (MC) elections, the Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA) of Sector 33-B has written to the chief electoral officer, highlighting the poor facilities for senior citizens at the polling station at Government Model Senior Secondary School in Sector 33-D.

General secretary of the RWA, Kuljinder Sra, said, “Our sector has a large number of retired veterans and senior citizens, many of who required wheelchairs to cast their votes. But, the wheelchair available at the centre was improper. It was a normal chair with a table which had been modified and fitted with wheels which were also not working properly. Seniors were forced to bring wheelchairs from their own home .”

There were also complaints from other polling stations regarding inadequate facilities for seniors and differently-abled people.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Christmas 2021
Merry Christmas
Harbhajan Singh
Covid-19 Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP