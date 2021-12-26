Chandigarh MC elections: Sec 33-B RWA complains of poor facilities at polling station

A day after the municipal corporation (MC) elections, the Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA) of Sector 33-B has written to the chief electoral officer, highlighting the poor facilities for senior citizens at the polling station at Government Model Senior Secondary School in Sector 33-D.

General secretary of the RWA, Kuljinder Sra, said, “Our sector has a large number of retired veterans and senior citizens, many of who required wheelchairs to cast their votes. But, the wheelchair available at the centre was improper. It was a normal chair with a table which had been modified and fitted with wheels which were also not working properly. Seniors were forced to bring wheelchairs from their own home .”

There were also complaints from other polling stations regarding inadequate facilities for seniors and differently-abled people.