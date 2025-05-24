Search Search
Saturday, May 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh: MC finance panel proposes cultural events at Sector 17 to generate revenue

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 24, 2025 10:04 AM IST

It was suggested that the open space could be rented out in Sector 17 to event organisers to conduct cultural programmes and exhibitions, thus transforming the plaza into a vibrant community hub while generating additional municipal revenue.

The Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) has proposed promoting art and cultural activities at Sector 17 Plaza during weekends to generate revenue for the fund-strapped civic body.

Officers were directed to explore and present actionable plans to use Sector 17 for revenue generation. (HT File)
Officers were directed to explore and present actionable plans to use Sector 17 for revenue generation. (HT File)

The F&CC meeting was held on Friday and chaired by mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla and was attended by municipal commissioner Amit Kumar, and other committee members including councillors Gurpreet Singh, Jasmanpreet Singh, Saurabh Joshi, and Suman Devi, along with senior officers of the MCC.

It was suggested that the open space could be rented out in Sector 17 to event organisers to conduct cultural programmes and exhibitions, thus transforming the plaza into a vibrant community hub while generating additional municipal revenue. Officers were directed to explore and present actionable plans for the same.

In another major discussion, the committee reviewed smart solutions for managing paid parking lots across the city. Detailed deliberations were held to enhance public convenience and streamline parking services through technological interventions.

The committee also revised the professional fee structure for advocates handling legal matters related to the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC). The new fixed fee has been set at 3,000 per case to assist the nodal officer in the district and sessions court in the tricity and other related courts. This is a revision from the earlier fee of 5,000 per case.

Additionally, the committee approved a rough cost estimate of 10.55 lakhs for the provision and laying of a new water supply pipeline to the newly constructed judge houses in Sector 10.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: MC finance panel proposes cultural events at Sector 17 to generate revenue
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 24, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On