Chandigarh: MC finance panel proposes cultural events at Sector 17 to generate revenue

The Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) has proposed promoting art and cultural activities at Sector 17 Plaza during weekends to generate revenue for the fund-strapped civic body. Officers were directed to explore and present actionable plans to use Sector 17 for revenue generation. (HT File)

The F&CC meeting was held on Friday and chaired by mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla and was attended by municipal commissioner Amit Kumar, and other committee members including councillors Gurpreet Singh, Jasmanpreet Singh, Saurabh Joshi, and Suman Devi, along with senior officers of the MCC.

It was suggested that the open space could be rented out in Sector 17 to event organisers to conduct cultural programmes and exhibitions, thus transforming the plaza into a vibrant community hub while generating additional municipal revenue. Officers were directed to explore and present actionable plans for the same.

In another major discussion, the committee reviewed smart solutions for managing paid parking lots across the city. Detailed deliberations were held to enhance public convenience and streamline parking services through technological interventions.

The committee also revised the professional fee structure for advocates handling legal matters related to the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC). The new fixed fee has been set at ₹3,000 per case to assist the nodal officer in the district and sessions court in the tricity and other related courts. This is a revision from the earlier fee of ₹5,000 per case.

Additionally, the committee approved a rough cost estimate of ₹10.55 lakhs for the provision and laying of a new water supply pipeline to the newly constructed judge houses in Sector 10.