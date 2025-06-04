Chandigarh MC gets more teeth with pet dog bylaws

Looking to tighten the leash on irresponsible pet ownership, the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation on Tuesday approved the final draft of the Pet and Community Dogs Bylaws, 2025, during the House meeting. The bylaws place clear liability on pet owners for bites or damage to property (Shutterstock)

The new rules will replace the decade-old 2010 bylaws. The final approval rests with the Chandigarh administration and once the bylaws are notified, fines for violations could shoot up by as much as 200 times.

The bylaws place clear liability on pet owners for bites or damage to property. They bar pet dogs from high-footfall public green spaces, such as Sukhna Lake, Rock Garden, Rose Garden and Leisure Valley. However, regular parks will remain accessible to pets — provided owners carry poop bags and clean up after their dogs.

Defecation anywhere in public will be prohibited — owners must either clean up after their pets or guide them to isolated spots.

Seven ferocious dog breeds will be banned: American Bulldog, American Pitbull/Pitbull Terrier, Bull Terrier, Pakistan Bull Terrier, Cane Corso, Dogo Argentino and Rottweiler.

Residents already owning these banned breeds will be given a 45-day buffer period to register their dogs after notification of bylaws. Failure to comply will lead to penalties and possible impoundment.

To ensure public safety, the draft mandates that all dogs be leashed in public and aggressive breeds must be muzzled. Escorts of such breeds must carry a stick, and in case of severe aggression or damage, dogs may be seized and penalties imposed.

In a move to prevent public health hazards, owners will no longer be allowed to dispose of deceased pets in garbage bins.

Cremation or private burial will be mandatory. The draft also proposes a complete ban on commercial breeding or trading of dogs within city limits.

Prepared with input from the MC joint commissioner-1, medical officer of health and other civic officials, the draft aims to strike a balance between animal welfare and public safety.

Owner to pay if dog bites, registration must

Pet owners must register their dogs with MC. A registration fee of ₹500 per dog will be applicable, and renewal will be required after five years. Adopted stray dogs can be registered for ₹50.

Visually impaired individuals who keep a dog for assistance will be exempt from the registration fee.

It will be mandatory for registered dogs to wear a metal token and collar. If any unregistered dog is found in a house or roaming on the streets, it will be impounded by MC. A fine will also be imposed on the owner.

If a pet dog bites or causes harm, owners will have to compensate the victims, in addition to legal action under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita or other laws.

The owner must keep the dog under control at all times. While outside, it must always be on a leash.

If a dog defecates in public, the owner must clean up properly. Failure to do so will result in a fine of up to ₹10,000.

In case of violations, a fine ranging between ₹200 and ₹10,000 will be imposed, compared to ₹500 currently.

After more than four challans, the dog will be impounded.

Continued non-compliance will attract a fine of ₹200 per day for up to 10 days.

If the dog is seized, the owner will also have to pay ₹200 per day for its upkeep.

If the dog is not claimed even after 10 days and no request for its release is made within 7 days, the registration will be cancelled and the dog will be auctioned through open bidding.

Dog limit per household

Up to 5 marla: 1 dog (maximum 3 if separate households on each floor)

5 to 12 marla: 2 dogs

12 marla to 1 kanal: 3 dogs (at least 1 must be a mongrel/Indie)

Above 1 kanal: 4 dogs (at least 2 must be mongrels/Indies)

Agenda to hike community centre booking fees deferred

The MC House deferred the agenda on the proposed increase in booking charges of community centres.

The House decided that a survey will first be conducted to check the facilities in various community centres before the agenda is tabled again in the next House meeting.