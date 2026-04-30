Chandigarh MC seeks residents’ support for improved cleanliness ranking

The Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) on Wednesday convened a review meeting to assess ongoing cleanliness initiatives and strategies for improved performance in Swachh Survekshan 2025–26.

Special focus was laid on citizen feedback, a critical component in the Swachh Survekshan assessment. (HT File)

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The meeting was chaired by special commissioner Pradeep Kumar, joint commissioner Balbir Raj Singh, medical officer of health Dr Inderdeep Kaur, along with other senior officers of Chandigarh administration and the corporation. The meeting deliberated on key parameters of the national cleanliness survey, with a strong focus on strengthening sanitation standards across the city.

The special commissioner directed that intensified cleanliness drives be undertaken in schools, colleges, parks, public toilets, bus stands, and across all government and private establishments in Chandigarh.

Emphasising the importance of community involvement, he highlighted that public participation is crucial for achieving higher rankings. Citizens were urged to actively support cleanliness efforts and take collective responsibility for maintaining hygiene in their surroundings.

Special focus was laid on citizen feedback, a critical component in the Swachh Survekshan assessment. The MC appealed to residents, educational institutions, resident welfare associations, and all organisations to actively participate and submit their feedback.

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