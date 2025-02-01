Chandigarh: MC peon robbed at knifepoint near bus stop in Sector 33

A 40-year-old peon working with the municipal corporation (MC) was robbed at knifepoint near the Sector 33 bus stop on Wednesday night. The victim, identified as Munish Kumar, a resident of Sector 22 B, was returning home from a satsang at the Brahma Kumaris Ashram in Sector 33 when two unidentified miscreants on a motorcycle intercepted him around 8.45 pm, said police. The victim, identified as Munish Kumar, a resident of Sector 22 B, was returning home from a satsang at the Brahma Kumaris Ashram in Sector 33 when two unidentified miscreants on a motorcycle intercepted him around 8.45 pm, said police. (HT File)

According to Munish’s statement, the suspects were already waiting in the dark behind the bus stop when he arrived. They initially asked for directions to Sector 34. As Munish stopped his bicycle to assist them, the pillion rider suddenly got down and snatched his purse. When Munish resisted, the motorcycle driver raised his hand with a knife. Out of fear, Munish did not retaliate, and the suspects fled on a black Hero Splendor motorcycle with his purse.

The victim’s purse contained his Aadhaar card, PAN card, driving license, ATM card, and ₹1,200 in cash. Munish described one of the accused as wearing a black jacket, while the other had his face covered with a cloth. He has expressed his ability to identify them if presented before him.

The police have registered a case against unidentified men and are analysing CCTV footage from the area to identify the accused.