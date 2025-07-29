Chandigarh: MC plans to hand over C&D waste mgmt ops to private firm

In a major shift aimed at cutting costs and improving efficiency, the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) is planning to hand over the operations and processing of construction and demolition (C&D) waste to a private firm. At present, the civic body, in collaboration with an outsourced agency, is overseeing the collection, transportation, and processing of C&D waste generated across the city. As per the plan, MC will invite bids from eligible agencies for the operation and maintenance of the C&D waste processing plant located in Industrial Area Phase-1, Chandigarh. (HT photo for representation)

The draft Request for Proposal (RFP) detailing the terms and conditions has been prepared and will be placed before the General House of the civic body on Tuesday, for discussion and final approval. Once cleared, the tendering process is expected to begin, paving the way for a new model in C&D waste management in the city.

“Currently, MC is spending around ₹25 lakh every month on the entire process,” said an MC official. “Once a firm is hired, it will take over all responsibilities — from collection to processing and sale of by-products. Instead of making monthly payments, the MC will earn royalty from the agency, including a share on the sale of products made from recycled waste,” the official added.

As per the plan, MC will invite bids from eligible agencies for the operation and maintenance of the C&D waste processing plant located in Industrial Area Phase-1, Chandigarh. The proposed concession period is five years, which can be extended by another two years. The firm will be selected on the basis of the highest royalty quoted per metric tonne (MT) of waste processed.

The selected concessionaire will be tasked with collecting both authorised and unauthorised C&D waste from across the municipal limits, including door-to-door collection on a paid basis. They will also be responsible for operating and maintaining the processing plant, which produces a variety of recycled construction materials such as paver blocks, tiles, kerbs, bricks, manhole covers, garden benches, and other RCC/PCC products.

The agency will bear all operational expenses, including electricity and water bills, maintenance of machinery such as crushers, sedimentation units, concrete mixers, vibrating tables, misting machines, and other mechanical, civil, and electrical components of the plant.

The bidder will be required to quote a per-MT royalty amount, which will increase by 5% annually on a compounded basis starting April 1 every year. Additionally, the firm must pay a fixed 5% royalty to the MC on the sale of products and by-products manufactured from the processed waste.

Other agendas on General House meeting today

The MC is also planning to rope in private firms to take over operation and maintenance of fountains in various green belts and gardens, and will be offering advertising space with a monthly fee. There are 22 big fountains, and 30 small fountains under the MC’s jurisdiction. At present, these are being maintained by the civic body itself. As per the plan, the firm shall pay licence fee per month for fountain and shall pay advertisement fee according to the size of the advertisement from the ground level.

MC house will also discuss the proposed three-fold hike in the booking charges of city’s community centres, and a proposal to invite eligible bidders for the operation and maintenance of Rose Club, Sector 16, under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.