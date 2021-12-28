Chandigarh: MC poll results out, all eyes on mayoral elections now

With no party securing a majority in the MC House, parleys for the next mayor has already started.

In the House of 35 councillors, the majority mark is 18 votes. With the Chandigarh MP also having one vote, 19 becomes the majority mark out of total 36 votes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the new house, the AAP has 14 councillors, BJP 12, Congress 8 and SAD 1.

The mayoral elections are scheduled for the first week of January, and there is no clear winner at this stage. The mayor is elected by the house for a term of three years. The first mayor in a new House is traditionally selected among the woman councillors.

Commenting on the BJP’s prospects in the mayoral elections, BJP state president Arun Sood, said, “We will put our candidates for all three posts – mayor, senior deputy mayor and the deputy mayor. If people are looking for stability and constructive work, people will vote for us.”

Responding to BJP’s decision on mayoral elections, AAP city chief Prem Garg, said, “As per the people’s mandate, the BJP has no moral authority to contest the election. They should respect it. The Congress which is spent force in Chandigarh, should support the AAP’s candidate for mayor.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}