Chandigarh MC polls: 3,700 cops to maintain vigil

The cops on duty include 16 DSPs and 54 inspectors; as many as 52 polling stations and 220 booths in Chandigarh have been declared ‘sensitive’
Chandigarh Police taking out a flag march ahead of the municipal corporation elections in Chandigarh. (Keshav Singh/HT)
Published on Dec 23, 2021 03:16 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

To ensure fair and peaceful polling, 3,700 cops of Chandigarh police from police stations, other units, PCR, intelligence, security and traffic and home guards have been deployed for law and order duties, for the municipal corporation election slated for December 24.

These include 16 DSPs and 54 inspectors, 515 NGOs, 2,323 ORs (including 850 women police officials) and 800 Home Guard volunteers.

As many as 52 polling stations and 220 booths in Chandigarh have been declared “sensitive”.Briefing the police force on Wednesday, Praveer Ranjan, director general of police (DGP), Chandigarh, said the election process is an important event of democracy and Election Commission is responsible to conduct fair and peaceful election but police have to play an important role in this regard.

He was addressing the force deployed for MC election duties at Police Lines, Sector-26. He asked the police personnel to be “polite and impartial” and maintain the high standard of professional competence.

Omvir Singh Bishnoi, DIG, Chandigarh, Kuldeep Singh Chahal, SSP, Chandigarh, and Manisha Chaudhry, SSP, security and traffic, were present during the briefing.

