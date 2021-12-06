Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh MC polls: 5 Independents band together
chandigarh news

Chandigarh MC polls: 5 Independents band together

Cutting across their previous party lines, around five independent candidates came together on Sunday and declared they would support each other in the forthcoming Chandigarh municipal corporation elections
Former Congress general secretary and Purvanchal Vikash Mahasangh president Shashi Shankar Tewari and others at the Chandigarh Press Club on Sunday. (HT Photo)
Published on Dec 06, 2021 02:17 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Cutting across their previous party lines, around five independent candidates came together on Sunday and declared they would support each other in the forthcoming municipal corporation elections.

Former Congress general secretary and Purvanchal Vikash Mahasangh president Shashi Shankar Tewari said the incumbent Congress leadership betrayed the party workers in selection of candidates. Tewari left the party after his wife was denied a ticket. He said he would support the BJP rebel candidate Manpreet Kaur from ward 9 and other rebel candidates from two parties.

Former Bharatiya Janata Party leader and ex-sarpanch from Daria, Gurpreet Singh Happy criticised the BJP accusing it of fielding a candidate from outside. He is now contesting as an Independent.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India's Omicron cases
Google Doodle
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score
India Covid-19 Cases
BR Ambedkar death anniversary
Nagaland firing incident
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP