Chandigarh MC polls: 5 Independents band together

Cutting across their previous party lines, around five independent candidates came together on Sunday and declared they would support each other in the forthcoming municipal corporation elections.

Former Congress general secretary and Purvanchal Vikash Mahasangh president Shashi Shankar Tewari said the incumbent Congress leadership betrayed the party workers in selection of candidates. Tewari left the party after his wife was denied a ticket. He said he would support the BJP rebel candidate Manpreet Kaur from ward 9 and other rebel candidates from two parties.

Former Bharatiya Janata Party leader and ex-sarpanch from Daria, Gurpreet Singh Happy criticised the BJP accusing it of fielding a candidate from outside. He is now contesting as an Independent.