Chandigarh MC polls: All eyes on December 27 for counting of votes

The counting of votes will start at 9 am on December 27, and the results will be out by 1 pm.

The state election commission has designated nine counting centres: Government Home Science College, Sector 10, for ward 1 to 4, Chandigarh College of Engineering and Technology, Sector 26 (ward 5 to 8), Government Senior Secondary School, Sector 18 (ward 9 to 12), Post Graduate College, Sector 11 (ward 13 to 16), Government College for Education (ward 17 to 20), Chandigarh Institute of Hotel Management, Sector 42 (ward 21 to 24), Post Graduate College for Girls, Sector 42 (25 to 28), Government College of Commerce and Business Administration, Sector 50 (ward 29 to 32), and Post Graduate College, Sector 46 (ward 33 to 35).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In all these counting centres, the counting will be undertaken ward-wise.

The election commission also deputed nine counting observers for each of the nine counting centres.

“Officials will start opening the EVM strongrooms from 7.30 am so that counting can start by 9 am. The results will be updated on the screen installed outside the counting centres as well as on the commission mobile app,” said a commission’s spokesperson.

Over 60.7% of the city’s 6,33,475 lakh voters sealed the fate of 203 candidates on Friday, as voting for the Chandigarh municipal corporation elections concluded peacefully.

The voter turnout was highest in the past six elections since 1996, although only marginally higher than the last MC elections in 2016, when it was 59.5%. In the 2011 elections too, the voting percentage hovered around 59%.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A total of 212 polling stations were set up in different parts of the city. Among the 694 booths, 220 were declared sensitive. In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, a higher number of polling booths were set up.