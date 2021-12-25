Chandigarh MC polls: Cleanliness, parking major issues in northern sectors, say voters

For residents of Chandigarh’s northern sectors, lack of cleanliness, sanitation and inadequate parking space remained key issues, as they cast their vote for the Chandigarh municipal corporation on Friday.

The UT’s northern sectors, which were earlier part of ward number one, are now included in ward two. The northern sectors are considered a posh area and had a total of 11,564 voters, including 5,426 women. However, the turnout recorded was only average at 50.8%.

In the 2016 civic body polls, the voter turnout from ward number one was 49.16%, while it was 52.08% in 2011.

“In the past 10 years, the beauty of Chandigarh has been lost. Now, the city lacks cleanliness and sanitation, while crime rates are soaring. MC was unable to control the stray dog menace in Sector 8 and the public parks have no maintenance at all”, said Gursharan Singh, 44, a resident of sector 8-C.

Jagmohan Mahajan, 91, a resident of Sector 9-D, said, “Due to inadequate parking facilities, most people are forced to park vehicles on the road. Instead of underground parking lots, MC should focus on building multi-story parking lots, at least one in each sector.” He added that the high tax rates must be revised.

Amita Thakur, 24, a resident of Sector 9, said, “The sector lacks cleanliness. People can easily spot garbage dumps on the roadsides even though it is considered a posh locality. The roads are dug up, but not recarpeted after that. This is why Chandigarh recorded poor ranking in the Swachh Survey this year”.

Thakur added, “With new councillor and MC leaders, we expect more development in Chandigarh through people-friendly projects and taxes.”

Sukhpreet Cheema, a resident of Sector 5, said, “The Chandigarh MC gets enough funds, which if used wisely, can benefit the people of the city. But, the authorities waste public money and turn a blind eye towards development. The public parks, roads and markets are now dumping grounds, but sweepers do not even clean up the areas.”