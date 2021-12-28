Chandigarh MC polls: NOTA spoils party for six winners, victory margin less than its votes

The none-of-the-above (NOTA) option played a spoilsport in all 35 wards of the city but hit six winning candidates the hardest as their victory margin was far less than votes in NOTA’s kitty.

A total of 5,165 residents of different wards of Chandigarh rejected the candidates of various parties in the municipal corporation elections and opted for NOTA.

Out of the total 3,85,830 votes that were counted on December 27, NOTA got 5,165 votes, constituting 1.33% of the total votes counted. It may be mentioned that in the 2016 MC elections, when NOTA was first introduced in Chandigarh civic body’s elections, 4,726 residents had exercised this option.

NOTA gets highest in ward 28 and least in ward 8

At 441, ward number 28, comprising of Maloya village, EWS Colony, Sector 39 West, Gursagar Bhattal Colony, Gwala and Kumhar Colony, Sukhrana and Bansal Farm, had the highest number of votes in favour of NOTA while ward 8 had the lowest at 70.

103 candidates’ security deposit forfeited

A total of 103 candidates who unsuccessfully contested the municipal corporation elections ended up losing their security deposit that was forfeited as they failed to get the required number of votes.

At 49, the maximum number of independent candidates’ security deposit was forfeited while eight candidates are of AAP, 16 of BSP, 1 from CPM, 2 from Congress, 12 from SP and 15 from SAD.

