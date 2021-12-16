Chandigarh MC polls: Piyush Goyal to release BJP manifesto

Piyush Goyal, Union minister for industries and commerce, is set to release the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) manifesto for the upcoming Municipal Corporation elections on Thursday.

After releasing the party manifesto, Goyal is also scheduled to hold an “Intellectual Meet” with city professionals.

The party would also be hosting star campaigners, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari, who are scheduled to address a series of public meetings in various wards.

Tiwari will address six public meetings, focusing on the Purvanchali voters, a key demographic that makes for 1 lakh of their city’s total 6.3 lakh votes. He would be canvassing in favour of party candidates including Manoj Sonkar, Savita Gupta, Devi Singh, Bharat Kumar, Jaswinder Kaur and Gopal Shukla ‘Pappu’.

Khattar, meanwhile, will be addressing his second public rally of the campaign. He isa expected to spearhead campaigns for mayor Ravikant Sharma from Ward No. 17 in Sector 22, Rajinder Kumar Sharma from Ward No. 35 in Sector 49 and Harjeet Singh from Ward No. 8, Harjeet Singh in Toba village.

BJP tears Congress chargesheet

The BJP on Wednesday also rejected the chargesheet filed by the Congress against it, terming it “as a bundle of lies”. Party leaders tore copies of the documents during a press conference held at Kamalam, a party office.

Arun Sood, the party’s state president, in the presence of Indubala Goswami, election co-incharge, Ravikant Sharma, mayor, and Sanjay Tandon, former state president also released his own worksheet in response.

“The Civil Hospital of Manimajra was upgraded. Apart from that a 100-bed hospital was built in Sector-48 along with an 80-bed hospital in Maloya. Advanced Trauma Centre (ATC) is under construction in Sarangpur for better health services. Aligned with the same, MBBS seats in GMCH 32 were increased from 50 to 200 with a view to increase the number of doctors in the city,” Sood said.

Further highlighting the work done in education sector, he said, “During the last five years, 11 new government smart schools were opened in Chandigarh and five are under construction. Modern education is being provided to the students through smart schools. He said that in view of the quality of education, Chandigarh has become number one in the Education Index report of NITI Aayog, beating Delhi.”

Party inducts new members

The BJP on Wednesday also inducted leaders from the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), with Sood saying, “State vice president and congress organizing secretary Harjinder Singh, former INTUC president Kulbir Singh, former INTUC president, INTUC General Secretary and Sector 24 RWA chairman Harbhajan Singh, Furniture Market president Mohan Lal Maurya, Anil Kumar from Shastri Market and others joined the BJP.”