Chandigarh MC polls: Political parties rush leaders from other states to bolster campaigns

As the D-Day, December 24, approaches, parties are rushing in senior party leaders and functionaries from neighbouring states and some from as far as Bihar to the city to give a last-ditch push to their campaigns.

Star campaigners, members of legislative assemblies, mayors and ordinary workers have been deputed in wards to give their campaigns impetus.

Sunday saw Aam Admi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal and Union minister Anurag Thakur canvassing for their parties.

Kejriwal addressed a public rally and Thakur concentrated his efforts on the Himachali voters in the city, two days after Himachal Pradesh (HP) chief minister Jai Ram Thakur addressed public rallies for the BJP candidates in Chandigarh.

Union minister of state for home Nityanand Rai and Ambala MP Ratan Lal Kataria also campaigned on behalf of the BJP on Sunday.

For the AAP, Sangrur member of Parliament and Punjab president Bhagwant Mann will be in Chandigarh for the next two days, campaigning for the party.

Even Congress has stationed its national general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala in the city for the past two days to hold public meetings for its candidates. Congress’ national spokesperson Alka Lamba also campaigned for the party on Sunday.

In the next couple of days, the party is also likely to put in the field its leader Kanhaiya Kumar.

For the BJP, its Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari will once again be in the city. Both will be focusing on the crucial Purvanchal votes, which are estimated to be more than 1 lakh strong.

“Leaders from other states have been called in the city mainly for two purposes. The primary aim is to bolster the confidence of the people on the ground, who are in direct contact with the voters. Also, with more than 2.5 lakh voters from Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, leaders and workers from other states are being pressed into action,” said a senior BJP leader.

One-on-one contact

In the next two-days, the emphasis will shift heavily to door-to-door campaigning.

The ruling BJP, looking to retain power in MC, has called up MLAs, mayors and senior functionaries from HP, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and even Bihar.

While MLA-level functionaries are supervising the party’s districts, other functionaries have been posted till up to the booth level.

“Though given a diverse set of duties, the functionaries’ focus is on one-on-one contact with the voters of their states. They are visiting people’s houses, sitting with them, sharing the party’s achievements here and in their native states,” said Arun Sood, BJP state president.

The Congress has also called up its reserves from other states, including HP, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi.

“More than 60 senior HP leaders and workers are in the city. They are not only pushing for the Himachali natives’ votes, but are also contributing to the party’s overall campaign in different capacities,” said Rajinder Rana, Chandigarh Congress campaign coordinator and MLA, Sujanpur, HP.

From Punjab, reinforcements have arrived mainly from the neighbouring assembly constituencies – Mohali, Kharar and Dera Bassi. They have been deputed with each candidate to strengthen their campaign.

AAP leaders, on the other hand, insist that the party is depending only on local party workers for campaigning. “MLAs from Delhi are camping here primarily for coordination. There are eight MLAs, who are managing five wards each, and one is based at the party’s city headquarters. They are also providing any assistance required by candidates at the ground level,” said Chandermukhi Sharma, chairman, AAP election campaign.