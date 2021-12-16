Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh MC polls: Senior Congress leader jumps ship, backs AAP candidate

In a major setback to the Congress party, senior leader Naveen Gupta on Wednesday announced his decision to support Aam Aadmi Party's candidate Onkar Aulakh, who is contesting the Chandigarh MC election from Ward No. 11
Former MP Harmohan Dhawan and other AAP leaders at a press conference in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
Published on Dec 16, 2021
ByHT Correspondent

In a major setback to the Congress party, senior leader Naveen Gupta on Wednesday announced his decision to support Aam Aadmi Party’s candidate Onkar Aulakh, who is contesting the Chandigarh MC election from Ward No. 11.

In a press conference held at Press Club, Gupta said: “People had expectations from me and they wanted to see me as the councilor of their ward, unfortunately it couldn’t happen, so he decided to support the AAP candidate.”

Senior leader and former union minister Harmohan Dhawan, Chandigarh AAP president Prem Garg and senior vice president Vikram Dhawan were also present at the event.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh Beopar Mandal, an umbrella body of various trade associations, led by its president Chiranjeev Singh and other office bearers, presented a memorandum of demands to Garg.

They put forth their expectations of the party fulfilling promises, which included the beautification and cleanliness drives, renovation of public toilets, expansion of parking facilities, provision of marriage palaces in the city, vendor zones issues, streamlining door-to-door garbage collection, rationalisation of water tariffs in the city, taking fire safety measures in markets, issues regarding property tax, provisions for signboards on upper floors and parking in markets on V4 roads, if elected to power.

