Chandigarh MC polls: Shah, Kanhaiya, Kejri among star campaigners descending on city

As campaigning picks up steam for the high-stakes Chandigarh municipal corporation elections slated for December 24, the city is set to host a number of senior politicians, including union ministers, chief ministers, popular actors and singers.

Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath, Charanjeet Singh Channi, Arvind Kejriwal, Kanhaiya Kumar and Bhagwant Mann are among the star campaigners set to descend upon the city over the next two weeks to woo voters.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party has finalised the list, Aam Aadmi Party and Congress are still processing it.

Fighting to win the Chandigarh municipal corporation polls for the second consecutive time, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is bringing in top ministers of the Narendra Modi government. “Union home minister and former national party president Amit Shah, cabinet ministers Piyush Goyal and Anurag Thakur are in the list of the BJP’s star campaigners,” said the party’s state unit president Arun Sood.

Considered to be a big crowd-puller, Uttar Pradesh chief minister (CM) Yogi Adityanath is among the three chief ministers of the neighbouring states who will be campaigning in the city. Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur are the other two.

The city has a strong voter base from Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh (particularly from Purvanchal region of the state), and Uttarakhand. City’s peripheral areas, including rehabilitation colonies and villages, have large population of people from these states.

“While traditionally these voters went with the Congress, but in the last decade, a major chunk of their support has shifted toward the BJP. They have played a key role in the party winning the last three elections in the city, including two Lok Sabha and one municipal,” said a senior BJP leader.

Chandigarh MC poll star campaigners’ list: While the Bharatiya Janata Party has finalised the list, Aam Aadmi Party and Congress are still processing it. (HT Photo)

To tap into this voter base, the BJP is putting into action the CMs from these three states. The Himachal connection of Union minister Anurag Thakur is also crucial for the party.

Similarly, Union minister of state for defence Ajay Bhatt, who is also a former state president in Uttarakhand, is being roped in to campaign among the Uttarakhand-origin residents of the city.

With eye on natives of UP, Bhojpuri actor-turned-politician and Delhi MP Manoj Tewari and Bhojpuri singer Dinesh Lal Yadav (Nirahua) will also be campaigning in the city.

“Bengaluru MP Tejasvi Surya who is also national president of BJP Yuva Morcha and singer-turned-politician MP Hans Raj Hans will come to boost the party’s campaign,” said Sood.

AAP pushing for Kejriwal

Delhi CM and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal is likely to campaign in the city. AAP, which is contesting its first municipal poll in the city, is pushing for Kejriwal to come to Chandigarh for bolstering its chances in the polls. Kejriwal is actively campaigning in Punjab for the forthcoming state election.

“We are finalising his schedule and days for campaigning in the city. As soon as it is done, his visit to the city will be confirmed. He will do a road show in the city, rather than a public rally,” said Prem Garg, Chandigarh AAP convener.

Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia is also likely to campaign. “He has already visited the city once to review the party’s election preparations. He interacted with city residents from different walks of life and took their views on formation of party manifesto,” said Garg.

So far, the visit of four AAP leaders has been confirmed. This includes, party’s Punjab MP Bhagwant Mann, Delhi government minister Rajendra Pal Gautam, party’s MPs from Rajya Sabha Sanjay Singh and ND Gupta.

Meanwhile, the Congress has also prepared a list of 10 star-campaigners. “Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi, Kanhaiya Kumar, former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat, Himachal Pradesh MP Pratibha Singh, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Alka Lamba and some Punjab ministers are also in the Congress list. While the visit of Channi and Kanhaiya is confirmed, that of others is still in process,” said a senior Congress leader who didn’t want to be named.

The parties will submit their list of star campaigners to the state election commission for its approval. A party can have a maximum of 10 star campaigners.