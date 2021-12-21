Chandigarh MC polls: Sood, Chawla play blame game at meeting called by FOSWAC

After sharing smiles, city Congress president Subhash Chawla and city BJP president Arun Sood turned to trading barbs over each other’s parties’ shortcomings, at a meeting called by the Federation of Sector Welfare Association Chandigarh (FOSWAC) on Monday.

The meeting was scheduled for the RWAs to discuss their problems with the parties in the build-up to the municipal corporation (MC) elections.

Sood and Chawla were in attendance, along with AAP president Prem Garg.

Speaking before Sood, Chawla said the BJP kept putting the blame for all problems on their predecessors: “Even if there were any shortcomings from our side, what has the BJP done to make things better since they got elected the last time?”.

“The Congress has made a charge sheet of the pre-poll promises that the BJP failed to keep. Despite being in power at the Centre, the grant-in-aid money was 50% of what the BJP-led MC should have got,” Chawla said.

In response, Sood said during BJP’s term, the grant-in-aid money had doubled and MC was getting funds from the government through other grants as well. Sood claimed that they had also prepared a 28-page report card of all projects started and finished by them, while the Congress was not in a position to list any major projects during their tenure.

Many residents raised issues with the garbage collection system of the city, while FOSWAC chairman Baljinder Bittu termed it a complete failure.

For this, naming previous MC commissioner KK Yadav, Sood said his high-headedness had led to these issues and the high water bills, which they were now solving. He also spoke about how upcoming projects like the 24/7 water supply and the new CCTV camera system under the Smart City Mission will benefit the people.

AAP president Prem Garg stressed on not taking more funds from people as taxes. “We have enough funds, we just need to utilise them more efficiently. As a chartered accountant this is what I do,” he said.

Pradeep Chopra of the Sector 21 RWA complained about hike in parking charges, calling it a tool to harass residents, to which Garg agreed and said AAP will work towards curbing such charges and taxes, which only existed to trouble the average resident.

When he said he wanted to bring the Delhi model to Chandigarh, the other party presidents shut him down, saying that Delhi could rather do with the Chandigarh model after the recent problems that Delhi was facing.