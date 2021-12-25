Chandigarh MC polls: Women vote for safety, better facilities at public places

Women voters, who account for over 47% of the total voters in Chandigarh, had safety and facilities at public places on their mind as they exercised their franchise during the civic body polls on Friday.

Parminder Kaur, a resident of Sector 40, said, “Even though women account for 48% of the voters, the authorities are doing little to facilitate them. Most of the public parks and roads in the city do not have enough streetlights, making it difficult for women to step out during evening hours. Besides, parks do not have facilities such as open-air gyms and toilets for women.”

Kiran Sharma, 73, a resident of Sector 41, said, “My husband and I live alone in a flat on the second floor. Garbage collectors refuse to come to the second floor, due to which we have to climb down the stairs every day. For senior citizens like us, it is a difficult task. Not only this, sweepers don’t even turn up on some days.”

Savita Devi, a homemaker residing in Basti Kishangarh, which falls under ward 4, said, “The city definitely lacks maintenance of public infrastructure. Roads need recarpeting while streetlights are also out of order in the area. The newly added area in the MC does not even have a single park and women and children have no place to walk or play. Drinking water is contaminated and sewer lines are blocked. Door-to-door garbage collection is also irregular. Since we are voting for the first time, we expect councillors to provide basic facilities to the people.”

Bharti Batra, a resident of Sector 15, said, “My family has always motivated me to vote for the leader I believe in. It is our duty to elect a candidate who can work for the betterment of the city, and not blindly follow political parties. The city has major issues such as cleanliness, parking and welfare schemes, but women’s issues also need to attention.”