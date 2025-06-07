Chandigarh: MC removes illegal structures on prime govt land in Manimajra

In a decisive anti-encroachment drive, the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) reclaimed prime government land from illegal occupation in Pocket Number 9, Manimajra, on Friday. Acting on the directions of Chandigarh MC commissioner Amit Kumar, the enforcement team and engineering wing of the civic body removed unauthorised dairy structures and 48 illegally constructed huts from the site. (HT Photo)

Acting on the directions of MC commissioner Amit Kumar, the enforcement team and engineering wing of the civic body removed unauthorised dairy structures and 48 illegally constructed huts from the site.

The drive was carried out smoothly with support from the local police and enforcement staff of the MC. Adequate arrangements were made to avoid inconvenience to the general public during the operation.

This action was part of the corporation’s ongoing efforts to clear public land from encroachments and restore it for planned development and public use. The commissioner had earlier instructed all relevant departments to identify and act against such encroachments without delay or exception.

Kumar said the MC is committed to maintaining the sanctity of public land and will not tolerate any illegal occupation. He emphasised that strict action will continue to be taken against encroachers and similar drives will be carried out in other areas of the city in the coming days.

He appealed to the public to refrain from encroaching on public land and cooperate in maintaining the city’s cleanliness, order and planned development.

Zirakpur municipal council clears encroachments on R-5 road

Acting on the directives of Punjab local government minister Ravjot Singh, Zirakpur municipal council carried out an anti-encroachment drive on the R-5 road on Friday, deploying bulldozers to clear illegal structures and widen the road to its planned 20 m width.

The action was taken following repeated complaints from the residents regarding narrow roads, traffic congestion and water drainage issues in Dhakoli. Builders had constructed illegal walls along the R-5 road, stretching from Dhakoli to Peer Muchalla, causing long-standing safety hazards and inconvenience to residents.

During a recent visit to Zirakpur, Singh, along with senior administrative officials, had directed the municipal council to strictly enforce the city’s master plan and ensure that the R-5 road, which had been illegally encroached upon for years, be restored to its planned width.

“Under the minister’s instructions, we took action to remove illegal constructions along the R-5 road to uphold urban planning norms and ensure public safety,” said Jagjit Singh Judge, executive officer of the Zirakpur municipal council.

The council’s enforcement team demolished walls and other structures built along the roadside by private builders.

“The R-5 road is 20 m wide as per the master plan, and we are committed to maintaining this standard,” Judge added.

Local residents appreciated the municipal council’s action, which they said was long overdue. Many expressed hope that the council would continue similar drives to ensure planned and safe urban development across Zirakpur.

Municipal officials confirmed that further enforcement action will continue in other parts of the city where illegal encroachments are found.