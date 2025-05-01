Chandigarh: Mid-day meal cook injured in cooker blast at Sector 12 government school

A female cook sustained burns after a pressure cooker exploded while she was preparing the mid-day meal at Government Model High School in Sector 12 on Wednesday afternoon. Education department officials said the head cook acted quickly by switching off the other gas burners immediately to prevent further damage. No student was harmed. (HT File)

The blast caused the lid of the cooker to hit the chimney and liquid drops from the cooker splashed onto the cook, scalding her neck.

The cook sustained blisters on her neck and was rushed to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, by the mid-day meal in-charge, along with other staff members.

Medical staff at the hospital administered an ice pack and a tetanus injection. The woman’s condition is now reported to be stable and she is currently under observation. Authorities said the CCTV footage of the incident had been recorded.

