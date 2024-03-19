Chandigarh: Modi’s photo removed from portal after poll code violation complaint

Following a complaint by a city-based advocate over alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), the picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was removed from a web portal for filing consumer complaints. Advocate Pankaj Chandgothia had forwarded a complaint on C Vigil app on March 18. (HT File)

Advocate Pankaj Chandgothia had forwarded a complaint on C Vigil app on March 18. The complaint mentioned: “There is an Edaakhil.nic.in web portal for filing of consumer complaints across the country. Lakhs of people access it daily. The opening page of the said portal contains a poster/banner of PM Narendra Modi, who is the brand ambassador of BJP political party. It is a violation of MCC. This be immediately removed and BJP and PM Narendra Modi be barred from contesting elections for this glaring violation.”

The banner had a photo of Narendra Modi, with a slogan “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas”.

Following the complaint, the Chandigarh deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh and his team reached the premises of consumer court on Monday and with the help of NIC, New Delhi, they got the banner removed from the website.

Six flying squads to resolve complaints

On Monday, returning officer Vinay Pratap Singh disclosed that six flying squads have been deployed to handle MCC violation complaints registered through the Election Commission of India’s C-Vigil app. These squads have demonstrated remarkable efficiency in addressing grievances, with all five complaints received today being promptly resolved within an average time of 59 minutes.

One of the complaint regarding the reception of bulk WhatsApp messages purportedly sent by a department of the government of India under the banner of “Viksit Bharat Sampark” was found prima facie evidence of a violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

The matter is now referred to the Election Commission of India for appropriate action.

Show cause notice to Chandigarh BJP president

Chandigarh BJP president Jatinder Pal Malhotra has been issued a show cause notice by the returning officer Vinay Pratap Singh for alleged violations of the Model Code of Conduct. The notice pertains to the installation of name plates bearing the title “Modi Ka Parivar” in certain residences of Maloya village.

The state BJP President has been instructed to either provide evidence of permission from the residents, owners, or occupants of these private houses by 3 pm on March 19 or to remove the name plates in question. Failure to comply with this directive will result in appropriate action being taken for the violation of the MCC.

Ahead of polls, MC chief issues directions

To ensure free and fair Lok Sabha polls in the Chandigarh, municipal commissioner Anindita Mitra on Monday issued directions to councillors and political leaders to not monopolise the community centres, as per directions of Election Commission of India on the Model Code of Conduct.

In the letter addressed to councillors, sitting MP Kirron Kher and all party presidents, Mitra said, “Public buildings, such as community centres, should not be monopolised by party in power or its candidates, but these should be available to all parties and their candidates in free, fair and transparent manner. As per the orders of the ECI, even the causal meetings by members of political parties at community centres are not permitted and it shall be deemed a violation of the code of conduct.”

“It has also been directed by the Commission that community centres shall not be set up as campaign office or for holding any public meeting for the purposes of election propaganda. Also, no political meeting shall be allowed in any government accommodation”, Mitra said.

Mitra also directed superintendent engineer to ensure that no photographs or images of the political functionaries, who may have deep influence on the minds of the electors and many of whom are still active in public life with their high possibility of contesting the upcoming elections, should not be displayed in any government building or premise of MC Chandigarh since it would have the effect of disturbing the level playing field vis-a-vis political functionaries of other parties and candidates.