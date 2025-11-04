Chandigarh: Neighbour assaults senior citizen over parking dispute

An 83-year-old shopkeeper in Industrial Area, Phase I, was allegedly assaulted with a stick by another shop owner in the vicinity over a parking dispute, police said on Monday. After receiving the medico-legal report (MLR), which confirmed grievous injuries, a case was registered under Section 117(2) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, against Gupta. (Shutterstock)

Complainant Gurdev Singh, a resident of Plot No 279 and owner of Booth No 295, told police that he had earlier lodged a police complaint against Adarsh Gupta, the owner of Surindera Steel, which operates from the adjoining Booth No. 296. He claimed that commercial activities carried out at this shop causes inconvenience to residents and neighbouring shopkeepers.

He said that on November 1, around 11 am, he found Gupta’s car parked in front of his shop, obstructing access.

“When I asked him to remove his car, he started abusing me. After I objected, he brought a stick from his shop and hit me,” Singh told police in his statement.

The victim added that though he tried to shield his head with his left hand, the accused managed to attack him. When he attempted to walk back home, Gupta allegedly struck him again on the left side of his head, leaving him bleeding. Singh fell to the ground and sustained injuries on his right elbow.

Hearing his cries for help, his daughter rushed to the spot and took him to Landmark Hospital, Sector 33, where he is currently under treatment.

The victim further alleged that Gupta threatened him with dire consequences while fleeing. “He said that I was lucky this time, but if I complained, he would kill me,” the statement reads.

After receiving the medico-legal report (MLR), which confirmed grievous injuries, a case was registered under Section 117(2) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, against Gupta.