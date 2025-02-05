Chandigarh: New mayor to constitute key statutory panels on February 7

Newly elected mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla has announced plans to constitute three crucial statutory committees of the UT municipal corporation (MC)--road, house tax assessment, and water supply and sewerage disposal-- during the upcoming General House meeting on February 7. Newly elected mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla has announced plans to constitute three crucial statutory committees of the UT municipal corporation on February 7. (HT File)

This was revealed in the detailed agenda shared on Tuesday. The agenda also informed about the addition to the election for the Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC). Notably, the mayor is also expected to set up nine special sub-committees in the coming weeks. The panels are formed for one year to coincide with the mayor’s tenure.

The statutory committees have financial powers of ₹25 lakh each, while the nine sub-committees will be authorised to handle matters worth ₹15 lakh each. The F&CC, with a financial authority of ₹50 lakh, plays a pivotal role in financial decision-making.

The establishment of these committees will come after a year of inactivity in the civic body. Former mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor formed the committees last year, but no meeting was convened due to a lack of appointed chairpersons. Moreover, the nine sub-committees were never formed under Dhalor’s leadership.

The committees were also not constituted during the tenure of BJP mayors Sarabjit Kaur and Anup Gupta, in 2022 and 2023 respectively.

The nine special sub-committees are formed on sanitation, environment and city beautification, electricity, fire and emergency services, apni mandi and day market, women empowerment, enforcement, slum colonies and village development and art, culture and sports.

The new mayor also highlighted the urgent need for regular water connections for residents living outside Lal Dora in 24 villages of Chandigarh. These residents are currently dependent on expensive water tankers, despite having been provided electricity connections.

The mayor also urged the UT administration to amend the Water bylaws to facilitate legal water connections.

Additionally, the mayor strongly advocated for the implementation of a Land Pooling Policy on the lines of Punjab and Haryana for Chandigarh villages. The proposal, which was unanimously passed by the MC House in 2022, aims to develop approximately 2,900-3,000 acres of land through a structured and legal mechanism. This policy will not only curb illegal encroachments but also provide a win-win solution for both farmers and the administration—ensuring planned urban development while securing landowners’ interests.

.