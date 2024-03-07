 Chandigarh: NITTTR awarded deemed-to-be-university status - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: NITTTR awarded deemed-to-be-university status

Chandigarh: NITTTR awarded deemed-to-be-university status

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 07, 2024 05:20 AM IST

NITTTR director Bhola Ram Gurjar said the conferment of this status will provide flexibility and autonomy to launch programmes in tune with national missions and in consonance with National Education Policy 2020

The Union ministry of education has issued a gazette notification to confer deemed-to-be-university status upon National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research (NITTTR), Sector 26, under distinct category under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act.

NITTTR is expected to comply with the UGC’s regulations for deemed universities within six years from the date of issuance of the notification. (HT File Photo)
NITTTR is expected to comply with the UGC’s regulations for deemed universities within six years from the date of issuance of the notification. (HT File Photo)

NITTTR is expected to comply with the UGC’s regulations for deemed universities within six years from the date of issuance of the notification.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Director NITTTR Bhola Ram Gurjar said the conferment of this status will provide flexibility and autonomy to launch programmes in tune with national missions and in consonance with National Education Policy 2020. He added that the new programmes will focus on green and sustainable development, women-led development and innovative pedagogies.

NITTTR, Chandigarh, shall provide leadership in technical teacher education and focus on commencing innovative academic programmes, doctoral and systemic research programmes, and shall conform to the norms and standards prescribed by UGC.

Officials said that the institute will also take steps for valid accreditation of the courses by National Board of Accreditation and of the Institute by National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) and shall participate in the annual Indian rankings issued by National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) and adopt Samarth e-Go.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On