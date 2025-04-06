Menu Explore
Chandigarh: Now, get affordable medicines at Jan Aushadhi Kendra in Kajheri

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 06, 2025 09:10 AM IST

While inaugurating the kendra, Sanjay Tandon said, “The initiative, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, is a revolutionary step in making healthcare services more accessible and affordable for the country’s millions of poor, middle-class families and general public”

As part of the ongoing initiative under Prime Minister’s Jan Aushadhi Yojana to provide affordable medicines to citizens, a new Jan Aushadhi Kendra was inaugurated at Kajheri village in Chandigarh on Saturday.

In addition to senior citizens, the underprivileged can also receive free treatment up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5 lakh under the Prime Minister Ayushman Bharat Yojana (Representative picture)
The kendra was inaugurated by Sanjay Tandon, national executive member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and co-incharge of BJP Himachal Pradesh.

On the occasion, Tandon said, “The initiative, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, is a revolutionary step in making healthcare services more accessible and affordable for the country’s millions of poor, middle-class families and general public. As a result of this project, thousands of centres are being opened across the country, providing high-quality generic medicines at extremely low prices. At these Jan Aushadhi Kendras, the government not only offers affordable prices for everyday medicines but has also taken steps to make expensive surgical items available at lower prices.”

He highlighted that in addition to senior citizens, the underprivileged can also receive free treatment up to 5 lakh under the Prime Minister Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

