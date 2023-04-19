Chandigarh: Scrap 15-year-old old vehicle & get 25% concession on registration of new vehicle

Got a 15-year-old vehicle? Scrap it and you will get a concession on the purchase of new vehicles.

UT administration will also scrap polluting cars in its fleet and nine CTU buses. (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a notification issued on Tuesday, the Chandigarh administration said in lieu of scrapping 15-year-old vehicles, a concession of 25% will be offered in case of a non-transport vehicle, while 15% will be offered in case of a transport vehicle. Concession shall be admissible only for a vehicle of the same class. It means concession on registration of two-wheelers shall be admissible against the scrapping of two-wheeler only and concession on registration of four-wheelers shall be admissible against scrapping of four-wheelers only.

While issuing the notification, UT home secretary Nitin Yadav said the concession shall be admissible only in case of vehicle registered is of the same category and class that has been scrapped by the owner.

“The concession on registration of non-transport vehicle shall only be given against a non-transport vehicle and concession on registration of transport vehicle shall be given for transport vehicle only provided the vehicle is of the same class.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Yadav said the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India, the administrator, Union Territory, fixed the concession in the Motor Vehicle Tax in Union Territory, Chandigarh, in case the vehicle is registered against submission of “Certificate of Deposit” issued by the registered vehicle scrapping facility to the owner of a vehicle when he/she deposits the vehicle with the Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility for scraping.

UT to scrap 98 government vehicles

On the directions of the Union government, the administration will be phasing 98 government vehicles that are older than 15 years. With the orders, these vehicles will be deregistered and scrapped in the city from April 1. The vehicles include polluting cars and nine Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) buses.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

They said that as per the directions of the Government of India, vehicles that completed their life span (15 years or above) would be scrapped after following due procedure. The administration obtained the details of such types of vehicles that have completed their life span (15 years or above) from all departments of Chandigarh administration. After scrapping such vehicles, the Certificate of Deposit (CoD) would be sent to the departments concerned .

In January, the Union ministry of road transport and highways issued a notification stating that all government vehicles, including buses of the Chandigarh Transport Undertaking and vehicles attached with the UT municipal corporation, which have completed 15 years, would be scrapped from April 1.