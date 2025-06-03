Chandigarh: Officials deputed at UT Estate Office reception for ease of visitors

In a move aimed at enhancing convenience for visitors, UT estate officer Nishant Yadav has introduced a rotational duty system for officials stationed at the reception counter, at UT Estate office in Sector 17. Under this system, senior assistants will rotate on a weekly basis to handle reception duties. (HT File)

The new arrangement, effective from June 2, aims to streamline the public service process and eliminate the need for visitors to navigate from one desk to another.

Under this system, senior assistants will rotate on a weekly basis to handle reception duties. The designated official will assist visitors with all tasks, including verifying documents and processing applications on the spot. This change is designed to reduce delays, save time and ensure immediate attention to applicants’ needs.

Nodal officer Naveen Malik will oversee the system’s implementation, ensuring punctuality and smooth operations. The move is expected to boost efficiency, transparency and accountability at the estate office, while also addressing concerns over corruption and bureaucratic delays.