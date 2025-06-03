Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh: Officials deputed at UT Estate Office reception for ease of visitors

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 03, 2025 10:32 AM IST

Rotational duty system for officials stationed at the reception counter will be implemented from June 2; the move is expected to boost efficiency, transparency and accountability

In a move aimed at enhancing convenience for visitors, UT estate officer Nishant Yadav has introduced a rotational duty system for officials stationed at the reception counter, at UT Estate office in Sector 17.

Under this system, senior assistants will rotate on a weekly basis to handle reception duties. (HT File)
Under this system, senior assistants will rotate on a weekly basis to handle reception duties. (HT File)

The new arrangement, effective from June 2, aims to streamline the public service process and eliminate the need for visitors to navigate from one desk to another.

Under this system, senior assistants will rotate on a weekly basis to handle reception duties. The designated official will assist visitors with all tasks, including verifying documents and processing applications on the spot. This change is designed to reduce delays, save time and ensure immediate attention to applicants’ needs.

Nodal officer Naveen Malik will oversee the system’s implementation, ensuring punctuality and smooth operations. The move is expected to boost efficiency, transparency and accountability at the estate office, while also addressing concerns over corruption and bureaucratic delays.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Officials deputed at UT Estate Office reception for ease of visitors
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 03, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On