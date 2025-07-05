Chandigarh: Only 23 PU depts submit details for vehicle stickers

Out of 74 teaching and research departments and 15 centres/chairs, only 23 departments have submitted information of their employees and students who need vehicle stickers to the PU authorities. This development comes as PU is planning to roll out its new policy which will restrict entry to vehicles on campus with only PU stickers on them. Stickers part of PU’s plan to restrict outsiders’ entry into the campus, move aimed at increasing security. (HT File)

According to PU’s chief of university security Vikram Singh, this policy is to be implemented from 2025-26 session onwards. The classes for the undergraduate courses are set to start on July 15, while the majority of the PU departments are still lacking behind procedural processes.

As per a circular issued by the dean of university instruction (DUI), all departments have been directed to give their respective details by July 4. This includes names of both teaching and non-teaching employees and students, including research scholars of the ongoing classes. Earlier the departments were told to submit these details by May 1, however despite repeated reminders only 23 departments have submitted these details to the PU chief of university security.

Once the details are received, the PU will print QR codes on the vehicle stickers which will be linked with the concerned students’ PU registration number. The sticker will then be scanned by the authorities while giving access to the vehicles inside the campus. Upon scanning, the number can be seen and for privacy reasons, the student’s name will not flash upon this. Quotes regarding this have been sought from the dean students welfare (DSW) office.

PU chief of university security Vikram Singh confirmed the implementation from this session onwards. “It is going as per plan and is likely to be implemented once PU completes the admission process. This is part of a slew of measures to reduce entry of outsiders into PU and to ease traffic congestion in the campus,” said Singh.

Proposal for paid parking on campus

Currently, PU is also working on a paid parking system where outsiders will be alloted parking lots at Gate Number 1 (opposite PGIMER) and in front of the Indian Theatre Department. As per the current proposal, parking will also be kept paid for the students, along with the lines of paid parking charges by the municipal corporation (MC). Even the cost of affixing the vehicle stickers will be borne by the students.

Currently, PU is planning to implement this system only for day scholars who use their vehicles to commute to PU. Hostellers are not allowed to own vehicles inside campus, however this rule is frequently flouted. PU is also looking to make this rule stricter and implement it from the next session onwards. PU will also continue with its one-way system for traffic management.