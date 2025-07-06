Chandigarh: Orange alert! Brace for heavy rain today, tomorrow

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded an orange alert for Sunday and Monday amid a forecast for heavy rain on these days. IMD has predicted rain till July 10 with the maximum temperature set to drop to 28°C and minimum around 25°C. (HT photo)

As per Met officials, the city is set to record anywhere between 15.6mm and 64.4 mm rain on these days.

IMD Chandigarh director Surinder Paul said, “There are chances of heavy rains at isolated places in the city on Sunday and Monday, and cloudy conditions through the week.”

The weatherman further said that this July, the city is set to experience more rain than what was recorded last year during this month. Last July, the city had recorded 224.5 mm rain. The average rain for the month is 273.2 mm.

This June, the city recorded 119.5 mm rain compared to 9.9 mm rain last year. The average rain for June is 155.5 mm.

Meanwhile, the temperatures dropped after Friday’s showers. The maximum temperature went from 34°C on Friday to 33.8°C on Saturday, 0.6°C below normal. The minimum temperature, however, climbed to 28.3°C on Saturday from 27.8°C the day before.

