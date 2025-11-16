Chandigarh: PGI marks world diabetes day with awareness drive

On the occasion of world diabetes day, the department of endocrinology at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in collaboration with Association of Diabetes [young] in Tricity (ADITI) and Research Society for the Study of Diabetes in India (RSSDI), organised a special awareness programme for patients living with diabetes at the New OPD block. Doctors explained that diabetes is a metabolic disorder where the body fails to regulate blood glucose due to insufficient or inefficient insulin. (HT File)

Highlighting the global crisis, experts described diabetes as a pandemic of unprecedented magnitude. According to the International Diabetes Federation, one in ten people worldwide is affected. India alone has 77 million diabetics in 2025, a figure projected to rise to 134 million by 2045. Doctors explained that diabetes is a metabolic disorder where the body fails to regulate blood glucose due to insufficient or inefficient insulin. Persistently high sugar levels damage vital organs including the heart, kidneys, eyes, and nerves. While genetic, environmental, and lifestyle factors contribute to the condition, it can be managed through monitoring, timely treatment, and healthy living.

World Diabetes Day, observed annually on November 14 to honor Sir Frederick Banting, co-discoverer of insulin, aims to raise awareness and promote prevention and care. This year’s theme was Diabetes and Well‑Being. Dr. Linta Thomas explained types, symptoms, and treatment options, stressing adherence to insulin therapy. Dr. Benjamin discussed complications and the importance of self‑care, while Dr. Sunil Mishra emphasised lifestyle and diet. Dr. Prabhat Rijal warned about hypoglycemia, and Dr. Varun highlighted diabetic foot ulcers. Dr. Soham Mukherjee advised on preventive foot care, and Nursing Officer Mrs. Sabpreet Kaur demonstrated correct insulin injection techniques.