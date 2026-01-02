Chandigarh: PGIMER performs 4 robotic prostate cancer surgeries in a single day

The department of urology at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has set a regional benchmark by successfully performing four robotic-assisted radical prostatectomies in a single day, marking a significant milestone in public-sector oncology care. Dr Santosh Kumar. (HT Photo)

The marathon surgical session, conducted between 8 am and 5 pm, was led by Dr (prof) Santosh Kumar, with the procedures carried out using a single robotic surgical system. All four patients undergoing treatment for prostate cancer are reported to be stable and recovering well, hospital authorities said.

Robotic-assisted radical prostatectomy is a highly specialised and time-intensive procedure requiring meticulous precision. Officials said the achievement was made possible through exceptional coordination among surgical, anaesthesia and nursing teams, which significantly reduced turnaround time between procedures.

Dr Kumar credited the outcome to seamless teamwork and streamlined operating theatre logistics, often likened to a “pit-stop model” to optimise efficiency.

Hospital sources said the initiative has helped reduce waiting periods for cancer patients, a critical factor in improving treatment outcomes. The ability to maximise utilisation of robotic technology is expected to ease surgical backlogs and enhance access to advanced, minimally invasive procedures in the public healthcare system.

A spokesperson from the department said the milestone reflected PGIMER’s commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology for faster, patient-centric cancer care, while ensuring safety and quality standards.