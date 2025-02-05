Chandigarh: Pipeline work disrupts Tribune Chowk traffic

Commuters were hassled after the traffic came to a standstill during a jam near the Tribune Chowk due to ongoing work of laying water pipes from Sector 39 water works to Chandimandir on Tuesday. Commuters stuck in a traffic jam near Tribune Chowk, Chandigarh, on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The roads will be closed on Wednesday as well, reads an advisory issued by traffic police.

The commuters faced a lot of inconveniences, mostly during the rush hours of morning and evening. While JCB machines were seen working near Hotel Novotel in the Industrial Area, ambulances and long-route buses were seen stuck in the jam that extended to Sector 48. The jam turned massive due to limited roads connecting Chandigarh to Panchkula and Zirakpur.

Chandigarh traffic police had issued an advisory in this regard on social networking site X on Tuesday morning. As per the advisory, the road cut of Dakshin Marg at Tribune Chowk dividing Industrial Area Phase-1 Chandigarh will be closed on February 4 and 5 between 10 am to 10 pm. This is due to work of laying water supply from waterworks Sector 39 to Chandimandir.

Commuters faced more difficulties in the evening, as in the morning the traffic was cleared by 10 am. The jam doubled the travelling hours for commuters.

An X user Vineet Sharma also highlighted on the traffic police’s page how the red-light signal at Hallo Majra Lightpoint, which falls on this road, lasted 222 seconds on the Panchkula side, stating that usually they are around 150 seconds. The traffic police took note and informed the UT electricity department in this regard.