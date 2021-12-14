Chandigarh Police arrest man, his two sons for assault

A man and his two sons were arrested on Monday for assaulting a Mohali resident.

The accused have been identified as Sumit Khural, his brother Amit and their father Mainpal, all residents of Sunny Enclave, Zirakpur. The trio was later granted bail.

They were arrested in a case registered on the complaint of Shivam Dhiman, who alleged that his brother-in-law Sumit along with his brother, father and three unidentified people attacked him on Saturday evening in Ram Darbar after he found his sister’s stolen car parked outside Sumit’s shop.

As per police, Dhiman had filed a complaint at the Phase 11 police station about the stolen car, which he spotted outside shop during a work-related visit to Ram Darbar.

Dhiman alleged that when he tried to record video of the parked vehicle, Sumit stepped out with his brother and started hitting his vehicle and threatening him.

Later, Sumit, his brother Amit and Mainpal along with two others stopped his vehicle and attacked him. The police complaint said that the weapon-wielding group of men broke the windshield of Shivam’s car, assaulted him and his uncle and even gave them death threats.

A case under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Sector 31 police station against five accused on Sunday.