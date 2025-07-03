Chandigarh Police file challan in PU student’s murder case

Over three months after a a 21-year-old Panjab University (PU) student was stabbed to death during a concert on the campus on March 28, the Chandigarh Police on Wednesday filed a chargesheet against the seven accused. The victim, Aditya Thakur, a second-year computer science student at University Institute of Engineering & Technology (UIET), was stabbed during a concert by Haryanvi singer Masoom Sharma. (HT)

The victim, Aditya Thakur, a second-year computer science student at University Institute of Engineering & Technology (UIET), was stabbed during a concert by Haryanvi singer Masoom Sharma. The event was organised by the campus student council.

The chargesheet names Sahil, Raghav, Lavish, Uday, Ritik, Prem and Harsh as the accused. All are residents of Manimajra and aged between 19 and 20. The court has fixed July 10 for the next hearing of the case.

Hailing from Nalagarh, Himachal Pradesh, Aditya had come to watch the concert with his friends Aditya, Abhay and Anirudh. During the event, some outsiders were climbing on the chairs and making videos.

This led to a scuffle and when a youth fell, there was an altercation between the two sides. The bouncers tried to pacify the scuffle on the spot, but after the show ended, the matter took a violent turn.

The accused regrouped and ambushed the victims outside the venue around 9.15 pm. Armed with knives and sticks, the attackers attacked the four friends in the open ground behind the concert venue.

According to eyewitnesses, the attackers caught Aditya while abusing him and stabbed him in the thigh. At the same time, his friend Anirudh was attacked with a stick on the head, due to which he also got seriously injured.

Aditya suffered significant blood loss before being taken to the emergency ward at PGIMER, where he succumbed the next morning.

Acting on the statements of PU students and witnesses in the case, police had identified seven accused and arrested them. None of the accused is a student of Panjab University. Lavish was a student of CGC, Landran, Mohali, while Uday and Raghav were students of Khalsa College, Sector 26, Chandigarh.