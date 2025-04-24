Chandigarh: Political parties join forces to condemn terrorism

Cutting across party lines, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress on Wednesday held a major protest in Sector 17 and condemned the killing of tourists in Pahalgam terror attack. Congress holding protests to demand action against terrorism at the Sector-17 Plaza in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The Chandigarh Pradesh Congress president organised a candlelight march led by HS Lucky. Participants lit candles, held placards calling for justice and peace and observed a moment of silence in memory of the victims.

“The killing of innocent tourists in Pahalgam is a heinous and inhuman act that shakes the conscience of every Indian. Such acts of terror aim to spread fear and divide our society, but we must respond with solidarity, compassion, and unwavering resolve. The Chandigarh Pradesh Congress stands with the families of the victims in their hour of grief and calls upon all sections of society to unite against terrorism,” Lucky said.

The protest by BJP was led by state president Jitender Pal Malhotra. The protestors raised slogans of “Pakistan Murdabad” and burned an effigy. “India will not tolerate any attacks on its sovereignty and security. Pakistan must stop its terrorist activities. This protest is a symbol of our commitment to national security, ” said Malhotra.

The protest was attended by BJP Chandigarh’s vice-president Rambeer Bhatti, Davinder Singh, Shakti Prakash Daivshali, Jagtar Singh Jaga, and former state president Arun Sood.

In Mohali, deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi led tribute ceremony at Rose Garden in Phase 3B1. “We will not tolerate terrorism. This is an attack on humanity,” he said, condemning the killing of innocent people. He also urged the government to provide ₹5 crore compensation to the families of the deceased and free medical treatment for the injured. He called for both immediate and long-term strategies to prevent future incidents.

Former health minister and senior Congress leader Balbir Singh Sidhu also organised a candlelight march in Mohali. He questioned the government’s claim that revoking Article 370 would bring peace to the region and highlighted repeated failures in preventing such incidents. Sidhu demanded strict action against those responsible.

UT administrator chairs security review meet

In the aftermath of the terror attack, Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria convened a high-level security review meeting at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.

The governor emphasised the importance of maintaining heightened vigilance and taking proactive measures to ensure the safety of citizens and the protection of vital infrastructure across the union territory. During the meeting, the director general of police (DGP, UT) assured the governor that patrolling has been intensified, all necessary and adequate security arrangements are being put in place.

Principal secretary to the governor, home secretary, director general of police (UT), senior superintendent of police, (security & traffic) and SSP UT/Chandigarh were present.