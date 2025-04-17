Chandigarh Power Distribution Limited unveils 24x7 helpline to address power complaints

Getting help with power related issues in Chandigarh has become easier. The Chandigarh Power Distribution Limited (CPDL) has introduced a dedicated WhatsApp helpline to ensure faster resolution of complaints and provide easy access to outage information, said CPDL director Arun Kumar Verma. Chandigarh residents can register complaints, check their status, and report other concerns by simply sending a “Hi” on WhatsApp to CPDL’s 24x7 helpline number 9240216666. (HT Photo)

Now, Chandigarh residents can register complaints, check their status, and report other concerns by simply sending a “Hi” on WhatsApp to CPDL’s 24x7 helpline number 9240216666. The service is available round the clock, making it convenient for consumers to reach out at any time of the day.

Once a consumer sends a message, an interactive menu appears, offering different service options. To register a complaint, consumers need to provide essential details such as their name and address, and a brief description of the issue. After submitting the complaint, it is automatically forwarded to the relevant service centre for prompt action. The consumer will receive a notification once the complaint has been resolved. Additionally, they will have the option to provide feedback on the complaint closure.

Apart from filing complaints, the WhatsApp service also provides a direct link to CPDL’s official website, www.chandigarhpower.com, where users can access various power-related services including information on scheduled power outages. The platform also allows users to pay their bills online.

To ensure ease of access, complaints and queries can also be raised through their email: connectcpdl@rpsg.in

Verma reiterated the company’s commitment to ensuring a seamless power supply experience. He assured residents that CPDL is dedicated to resolving complaints swiftly and effectively within a defined time frame.