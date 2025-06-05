Search Search
Thursday, Jun 05, 2025
Chandigarh: Power firm outsources fault response

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 05, 2025 10:20 AM IST

A total of 100 outsourced FRT members have been added to the existing workforce; these personnel have been assigned to sub-division numbers 5, 8, 9 and 10

To strengthen its infrastructure, Chandigarh Power Distribution Limited (CPDL) has outsourced fault response teams (FRTs) to ensure that consumer complaints and technical faults are addressed promptly and efficiently.

Chandigarh Power Distribution Limited director Arun Kumar Verma emphasised the importance of these teams in increasing customer satisfaction. He said they have been brought in specifically to attend to faults and complaints in a swift manner, ensuring minimal inconvenience to the consumers. (HT Photo)
A total of 100 outsourced FRT members have been added to the existing workforce. These personnel have been assigned to sub-division numbers 5, 8, 9 and 10. The teams have been equipped with the necessary tools, a boom ladder, one truck and two motorbikes to effectively respond to a range of technical issues.

Their decentralised positioning across various parts of the city is expected to enable faster deployment and resolution, a key factor in boosting operational efficiency. These teams will provide on-ground support to identify, assess and rectify faults in the distribution network, particularly during power outages and equipment failures.

CPDL director Arun Kumar Verma emphasised the importance of these teams in increasing customer satisfaction. He said they have been brought in specifically to attend to faults and complaints in a swift manner, ensuring minimal inconvenience to the consumers.

“With the inclusion of these new FRTs, we will see a significant improvement in the quality and speed of our services. Their deployment is a part of CPDL’s broader effort to enhance responsiveness and reduce downtime in service delivery,” Verma added.

Thursday, June 05, 2025
