Chandigarh: Power users get chance to declare actual load

In a move aimed at ensuring uninterrupted power supply and improving electricity distribution, the Chandigarh Power Distribution Limited (CPDL) has launched a Voluntary Declaration Scheme (VDS) for domestic and commercial electricity consumers. The initiative, effective from July 1 to July 31, 2025, provides consumers a one-time opportunity to declare their actual power load without facing penalties. According to CPDL officials, over the years, many households and businesses have significantly increased their electricity consumption. However, a large number of consumers have not applied to revise their sanctioned load accordingly. (HT File)

“By declaring their actual power load, consumers can support us in optimising electricity distribution infrastructure, reducing disruptions and maintaining a steady supply to their premises,” said Arun Kumar Verma, director, CPDL.

To make the process hassle-free, CPDL has introduced both online and offline submission options.

“Consumers can fill a form available on the official website — http://www.chandigarhpower.com — and upon completing all necessary steps, they will receive an acknowledgment on their mobile phones. Alternatively, consumers can visit their respective sub-divisional officer (SDO) offices to submit the form in person,” said the CPDL director.

Officials clarified that the scheme is being implemented under the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC) regulations, 2018, and is designed to be both practical and consumer-centric.

The CPDL has stated that no penalty will be imposed on consumers for declaring excess load currently in use. Moreover, there will be no requirement to submit a test report, and the newly declared load will be considered regularised from the date of application.

Once the scheme concludes on July 31, CPDL plans to conduct a comprehensive survey of domestic and commercial premises across the city. The survey will aim to identify connections where the actual load exceeds the sanctioned limit.

“Appropriate action will be taken against owners found violating the norms based on the survey findings,” officials said, underscoring the importance of voluntary compliance during the scheme period.