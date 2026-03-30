Chandigarh Press Club polls: Duggal retains president’s post, panel split 5-4

Independent journalist Saurabh Duggal retained the Chandigarh Press Club presidency for the second consecutive year, defeating Ajay Sura of The Times of India by 27 votes in a closely fought election that delivered a split verdict across the total nine governing council posts. The newly elected office-bearers of the Chandigarh Press Club. (HT Photo)

Duggal, who had earlier served two back-to-back terms in 2022 and 2023, secured the top post again. However, the overall mandate of 626 voters remained divided, with his panel winning five posts and the rival Sura panel clinching four.

From the Duggal camp, Umesh Sharma of News18 won the senior vice-president post, defeating Mukesh Athwal of Punjabi Tribune by 50 votes with a total of 335 votes. Rajesh Dhall of Dainik Jagran edged past Joginder Singh of Dainik Tribune by a razor-thin margin of three votes to become secretary general, polling 311 votes against Singh’s 308.

Prabhat Katiyar of The Tribune secured the secretary post with 326 votes, defeating colleague Rahul Devesh by 29 votes, while Pawan Tiwari of The Times of India won the joint secretary-1 post by 19 votes against Aashish Sharma of PTC News.

On the other hand, the Sura panel picked up four posts. Aarti Agnihotri of Dainik Bhaskar won the vice-president-1 post, defeating Neha Sharma of PTI Videos by 23 votes. Ajay Jalandhari of Swadesh News bagged the vice-president-2 post with 319 votes, defeating Dushyant S Pundir of The Tribune by 17 votes.

Brijender Gaur of Hindustan Times won the joint secretary-2 post by a narrow margin of six votes against Sheetal Dadhwal of The Tribune. The closest contest was for treasurer, where Jagtar Bhullar of ABC Punjab News edged past Amarpreet Singh of Punjabi Tribune by just one vote, polling 310 against 309.

Established in 1980, the Chandigarh Press Club has been conducting annual elections since 1984 without interruption.