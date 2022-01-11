Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh property dealer booked in 3rd cheating case
chandigarh news

Chandigarh property dealer booked in 3rd cheating case

Property dealer-cum-financier Ram Lal Chaudhary, 64, a resident of Sector 46, has been booked for the third time for cheating a Ludhiana man of ₹1.10 crore on the pretext of getting his son acquitted in a murder case.
Chandigarh property dealer-cum-financier Ram Lal Chaudhary, 64, had been arrested for cheating a Gurgaon man. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Jan 11, 2022 01:14 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Property dealer-cum-financier Ram Lal Chaudhary, 64, a resident of Sector 46, has been booked for the third time for cheating a Ludhiana man of 1.10 crore on the pretext of getting his son acquitted in a murder case.

In his complaint to the police, Teja Singh, a resident of Ludhiana, alleged that Chaudhary had taken 1.10 crore from him to get his son, Barjinder Singh, acquitted in a murder case .

He said that Barjinder had been arrested in 2012 and is still in jail. During the trial In 2014, he came in contact with Chaudhary through one Jarnail Singh, who is also from Ludhiana. Chaudhary assured him that he will get his son acquitted and claimed to have links in judiciary .

Teja had paid the amount in cash to Chaudhary in the presence of his daughter Ranjit Singh, Karamjeet Singh and Jarnail. Teja also submitted a video footage of him making the payment.

He said that even after six years, Chaudhary did not get his son acquitted and only returned 25 lakh.

RELATED STORIES

A cheating case was registered at Sector 34 police station on Monday.

Chaudhary was earlier arrested in November 11, 2021, for cheating a Gurugram resident of 5 crore. Police have already filed a chargesheet in that case. Another case was registered against him on November 18 for duping a retired official of the Haryana revenue department in lieu of getting his name cleared from a vigilance case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Delhi Covid-19 Cases
Horoscope Today
Vikram Vedha First Look
World Hindi Day 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP