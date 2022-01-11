Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh property dealer booked in 3rd cheating case
Chandigarh property dealer booked in 3rd cheating case

Property dealer-cum-financier Ram Lal Chaudhary, 64, a resident of Sector 46, has been booked for the third time for cheating a Ludhiana man of 1.10 crore on the pretext of getting his son acquitted in a murder case.
Chandigarh property dealer-cum-financier Ram Lal Chaudhary, 64, had been arrested for cheating a Gurgaon man.
Published on Jan 11, 2022 01:14 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

In his complaint to the police, Teja Singh, a resident of Ludhiana, alleged that Chaudhary had taken 1.10 crore from him to get his son, Barjinder Singh, acquitted in a murder case .

He said that Barjinder had been arrested in 2012 and is still in jail. During the trial In 2014, he came in contact with Chaudhary through one Jarnail Singh, who is also from Ludhiana. Chaudhary assured him that he will get his son acquitted and claimed to have links in judiciary .

Teja had paid the amount in cash to Chaudhary in the presence of his daughter Ranjit Singh, Karamjeet Singh and Jarnail. Teja also submitted a video footage of him making the payment.

He said that even after six years, Chaudhary did not get his son acquitted and only returned 25 lakh.

A cheating case was registered at Sector 34 police station on Monday.

Chaudhary was earlier arrested in November 11, 2021, for cheating a Gurugram resident of 5 crore. Police have already filed a chargesheet in that case. Another case was registered against him on November 18 for duping a retired official of the Haryana revenue department in lieu of getting his name cleared from a vigilance case.

