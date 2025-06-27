Search
Friday, Jun 27, 2025
Chandigarh: PU Hoshiarpur centre student bags 24-lakh package

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 27, 2025 09:44 AM IST

Among the key placement highlights, Infosys selected around 13 students for various roles including specialist programmer at ₹9.5 LPA and digital specialist engineer at ₹6.5 LPA

Panjab University Swami Sarvanand Giri Regional Centre (PUSSGRC), Hoshiarpur, has received more than 100 placement offers for the academic year 2024–25.

To prepare students effectively for placements, the institute conducted extensive pre-placement training sessions covering aptitude development. (HT File)
To prepare students effectively for placements, the institute conducted extensive pre-placement training sessions covering aptitude development. (HT File)

According to officials, the highest package offered this year was 24.79 LPA. Placement offers were secured through over 50 recruitment drives, with participation from more than 40 companies like Infosys, Cognizant, ChicMic and Xenonstack among others.

Among the key placement highlights, Infosys selected around 13 students for various roles including specialist programmer at 9.5 LPA and digital specialist engineer at 6.5 LPA. Around 23 students also secured double placements.

PUSSGRC training and placement officer Vrajesh Sharma acknowledged the collective efforts behind this success. He emphasised that the UIET and the department of computer science and applications at Hoshiarpur have consistently maintained a strong placement record due to their ongoing industry interaction and strategic placement planning.

To prepare students effectively for placements, the institute conducted extensive pre-placement training sessions covering aptitude development, logical reasoning, quantitative skills, and soft skills such as resume writing, group discussions, and interview techniques. Mock interviews, both technical and HR, were organised to simulate real recruitment scenarios, while domain-specific mentoring sessions enhanced technical and problem-solving capabilities.

